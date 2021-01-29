Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $65.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.