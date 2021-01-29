TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. TenX has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00792234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.28 or 0.03891229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013714 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017606 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

PAY is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,449,061 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

