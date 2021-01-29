Teradyne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.22.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.