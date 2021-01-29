Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years.

Shares of TER stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

