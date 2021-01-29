Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $744.46 million.Teradyne also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. 140166 raised Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.06.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.39. 86,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,015. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock worth $32,275,725. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.