Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.17.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $119.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $143.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.