Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 26.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX opened at $37.10 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

