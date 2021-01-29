Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%.

NASDAQ TBNK traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,917. The company has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

TBNK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

