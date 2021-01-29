Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRVCF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Tervita has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on Tervita in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tervita has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

