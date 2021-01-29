Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $835.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,677.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $747.70 and its 200 day moving average is $496.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

