TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 19.2% Higher

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) traded up 19.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.43. 6,065,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,084,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.36.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,260,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 272,350 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

