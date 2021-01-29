Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $184.00 at Truist

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.