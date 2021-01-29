Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 537,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 284,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

