Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.57 billion.Textron also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

TXT opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.55.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.