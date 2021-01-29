Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

TXT stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

