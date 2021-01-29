Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.62 billion.Textron also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

