TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Raised to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to an outperformer rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.223 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

