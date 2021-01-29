Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 890.6% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Thc Biomed Intl in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:THCBF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 152,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,427. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Thc Biomed Intl

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

