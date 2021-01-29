The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in The Allstate by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in The Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

