The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.06

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and traded as high as $133.70. The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 26,056 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06. The company has a market capitalization of £47.46 million and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.69.

About The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

