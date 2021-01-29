The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The Bancorp updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.70 EPS.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 4,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $991.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

