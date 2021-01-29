The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.70-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 19,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,278. The stock has a market cap of $948.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

