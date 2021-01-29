The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.85. 1,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPRN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

