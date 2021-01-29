The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY remained flat at $$60.70 during trading hours on Friday. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

