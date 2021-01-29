The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 1.8% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.63. 92,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,557,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

