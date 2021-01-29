The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 270.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,608 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The company has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

