The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,649 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.