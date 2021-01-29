The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Down 11.9%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 1,493,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,267,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

XONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The ExOne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 835,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The ExOne in the third quarter worth about $6,046,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in The ExOne by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The ExOne by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

