The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 78.5% in January

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.98. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,288. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.