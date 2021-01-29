The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) to Sell

Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QRNNF stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Aurizon has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

