The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $124.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

