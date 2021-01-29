The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

EPA:SAF opened at €106.30 ($125.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.34. Safran SA has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

