The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 840 Price Target for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 842 ($11.00) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 718.80 ($9.39) on Thursday. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 807.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 659.13.

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.