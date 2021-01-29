The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $118.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

