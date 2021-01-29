The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

