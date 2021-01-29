The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.10

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.10 and last traded at $131.10, with a volume of 9073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.