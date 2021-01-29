The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC opened at $19.01 on Friday. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Truist raised their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.