The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $11.50

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of MAC opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.20 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 423,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 353,205 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 789,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 315,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 255,705 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

