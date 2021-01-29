The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,406,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,581,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,592,000 after buying an additional 54,335 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter worth $11,082,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

PRSC opened at $161.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,686.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

