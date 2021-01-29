The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.559 dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

