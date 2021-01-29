The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $54.02 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $59.14 million and $54.02 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 131.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019903 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,828,430 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

