The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.24.

SHW traded down $16.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $695.06. 10,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

