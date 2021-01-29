The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.40-27.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.66. The company issued revenue guidance of increase mid-to-high single digits (cons +4%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.13 billion.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 26.40-27.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $720.24.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded down $23.65 on Friday, hitting $688.40. 17,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $728.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.