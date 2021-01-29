The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 952,230 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 628,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 98,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,754,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in The Williams Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.45. 58,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

