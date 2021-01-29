TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $476.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

