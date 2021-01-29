TheStreet Upgrades Five Point (NYSE:FPH) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FPH opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Five Point by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

