TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Up to $31.30

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.30, but opened at $32.77. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 34,480 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,454.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

