Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,183,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,165,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $634,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

