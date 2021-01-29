thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

