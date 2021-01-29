Tidex Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $776.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $792,569.83 and approximately $776.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00045911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00116652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063016 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00243296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032038 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

